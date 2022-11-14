Legislators spend November 14 scrutinising law making

At a working session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)



Legislators will vote to adopt several bills, comprising the revised Inspection Law, the amended Petroleum Law and the revised Law on Domestic Violence. They will also spend much time looking into the draft revised Land Law on the day.

According to a verification report of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs, the committee asked compiling agencies to review the harmony between the draft revised Land Law and relevant laws and bills that are under consideration of the legislature.The committee also urged reviewing regulations regarding the use of land by foreign organizations performing diplomatic tasks in Vietnam, and overseas Vietnamese, ensuring their compatibility with relevant international treaties.It also stressed the need to assess the implementation of land policies among ethnic minority groups to amend and supplement regulations in the draft law, thus ensuring its feasibility.

Vietnamplus