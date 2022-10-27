Legislators recommend due attention to income for public sector workers

Deputy To Van Tam of Kon Tum province speaks at the NA session on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

They mentioned this issue at a discussion on socio-economic and budgetary affairs on October 27, part of the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

To Van Tam, an NA deputy of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, called for an appropriate and flexible pay scheme in which wages are paid basing on workers’ labour and knowledge values, sense of responsibility, and performance results.

He noted that from 2020 to June 2022, nearly 40,000 cadres, civil servants, and public employees resigned, especially in health and education sectors.

In fact, salary and income in the public sector are much lower than in others. Salary hikes in this sector are also conducted slowly since they are bound by legal regulations and dependent on the Government’s budget balance capacity, he added.

Legislators at a plenary discussion of the NA's fourth session (Photo: VNA)

Tam added low salary and income are not the only cause of this issue, elaborating that many civil servants and public employees quit their jobs due to big work pressure or their wish for personal development instead of a steady job in the public sector. Besides, the public sector requires a high sense of responsibility towards not only their jobs but also the people.

Voicing his support for the Government’s solutions to this matter, the legislator asked for strongly reforming working styles, dealing with apparatus-related issues, overhauling mechanisms for task performance and personnel recruitment, and creating a fair and transparent environment for workers to dedicate and advance.

For his part, deputy Pham Hung Thang of northern Ha Nam province also recommended raising basic wages so that civil servants and public employees have more momentum to work.

The amendment of the land, bidding and price laws and some others to remove bottlenecks and fuel development needs to be carried out in tandem with promoting administrative and apparatus reforms, especially improving the quality of civil servants and public employees, he opined.

VNA