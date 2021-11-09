Legislators meet in-person to debate important matters

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (2nd, L), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (2nd, R) , Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) attend the the second session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA) NA deputies also scrutinised reports on Covid-19 prevention and control, and the implementation of Resolution No. 30/2021/QH15 on the first session, along with the implementation of the State budget in 2021, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2022, and the 2022-2024 finance-budget plan.



Most of the opinions raised at the working day approved the Government’s reports and assessment reports of NA Committees.

The lawmakers pointed out major tasks and solutions to spur socio-economic development in 2022, regional economic growth, maritime economic development and trade, among others.

They touched upon solutions to remove difficulties facing people and businesses due to Covid-19, and ensure social welfare, job generation and the public’s health.

The deputies also debated State budget collection and the increase of budget allocation to cities and provinces severely affected by the pandemic.

At the end of the discussion, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung further clarified issues of deputies’ concern.

The lawmakers will continue to look into reports on socio-economic affairs, State budget and the pandemic fight during a plenary session on November 9.