Leaders pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh on 132nd birth anniversary

Party and State leaders pay floral tributes to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary (May 19) in Hanoi.



The delegation included State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, as well as former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and former NA Chairman Nguyen Van An, among others.

They expressed their profound gratitude towards the late leader who had devoted his whole life to the country’s liberation and reunification.The delegation then laid a wreath in tribute to fallen combatants at the nearby Heroic Martyrs’ Monument.Also on the day, delegations of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission and Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum and fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument.On June 5, 1911, Nguyen Tat Thanh, born in the central province of Nghe An in then French Indochina, using the name of Văn Ba, boarded vessel Latouche-Tréville in Vietnam and headed overseas in the hope of finding ways to liberate the country from colonial rule.During his 30-year journey, Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, found a path to national liberation, turning Vietnam into an independent, free, and unified country moving towards socialism.

VNA