Leaders of Party, State offer incense, flowers in tribute to late PM Vo Van Kiet

The delegation included Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vo Minh Luong and Secretary of Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem.The senior leaders spent one minute of silence in tribute to national heroes, martyrs; and offered incense, flowers and spent one minute of silence to commemorate the late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet who was a steadfast and indomitable communist soldier and an excellent student of President Ho Chi Minh.The Late PM Vo Van Kiet, also known as Sau Dan, whose real name is Phan Van Hoa, was born on November 23, 1922, in Trung Hiep Commune, Vung Liem District, Vinh Long Province.

By Mai Hoa, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong