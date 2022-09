Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan (R) and Chairman of the Slovak National Council's Economic Affairs Committee Peter Kremsky at a meeting in April 2022 (Photo: VNA)





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his congratulations to Slovak PM Eduard Heger and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered his greetings to Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent a message of congratulations to his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok.

VNA