Lawmakers agree to issue Resolution on policies, mechanisms for Covid-19 fight

At the meeting

In case the pandemic seriously threatens public health, the Government suggests allowing the Health Ministry, ministries, agencies and localities to deploy and use human resources for the effort without depending on the scope of professional practice.

Members of the committee agreed on the need to issue a Resolution on several policies and mechanisms in health care field in service of anti-pandemic work.

They suggested supplementing regulations on detailed guidelines on the process and procedures of deploying and assigning tasks to those involved in vaccination, testing and treatment.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed clearly distinguishing between the State budget and health insurance fund in payment for health check-up and treatment.

Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked the Government to review contents that are yet to be regulated in laws or different from existing laws and ordinances.

Participants also suggested the Health Ministry issue specific regulations on the procurement of medical equipment and medicines, especially for Covid-19, as well as pay attention to medical staff at the grassroots level.