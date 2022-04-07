Large-scale deforestation uncovered in Dak Lak Province

The forest in Ya To Mot Commune is deforested. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of April 7, the Forest Protection Department of Ea Sup District in Dak Lak Province informed that it has been coordinating with authorities to investigate the large-scale deforestation and encroachment on forest land in Sub-zone 205 in Ya To Mot Commune in Ea Sup District.



Previously, on April 1, forest rangers detected the deforestation that occurred in Sub-zone 205, located between Ya To Mot and Ia Rve communes, with an area of about 100 hectares.



At the scene, many Dipterocarpus alatus trees, with a diameter of 5-20 centimeters, were cut down.



According to the leader of the People's Committee of Ya To Mot Commune, the deforested area was previously assigned to four groups of households to manage and protect by the District People's Committee, but it was not effective. In 2020, the District People's Committee retrieved the above forest area and assigned it to the Commune People's Committee for management. However, taking advantage of the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the forest is far from the residential areas, so some subjects had cut down forest trees to clear land for farming.







By Mai Cuong – Translated by Gia Bao