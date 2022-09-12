Laotian delegation joins Vietnam-Laos Youth Friendship Meeting

Representatives of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Provincial Youth Union of Ha Tinh along with youth union members and young people of Ha Tinh Province attended the ceremony.
After two years of interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two events above were reopened with the participation of 102 Laotian delegates and around 300 youth union members, young people of Vietnam.
The program was a meaningful activity to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 –2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977- 2022); and a special occasion for young people of the two countries to commemorate the traditional combat alliance, valuable support, assistance and goodwill between the two countries Parties, States and people in the cause of national liberation, reunification and the national development at the current times.
The program will last until September 18 of 2022 with meaningful and practical activities. In addition, the delegates will be likely to visit some historical sites and tourist destinations of Vietnam, models of young people doing business well and exchange with young people, students in the localities of Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hoa Binh, Ha Nam, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and so on.
Some photos at the ceremony of receiving the Laotian delegation:
