The landslide moved several hundreds of cubic meters of soil and rock down onto the road. There were no vehicles travelling through the section at the time and the affected zone.

The clear-up operation is urgently underway. Until 2 p.m. on the same day, one lane was cleared for traffic.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh