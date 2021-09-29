Land rent cut by 30 percent for those hit by pandemic

Illustrative photo: SGGP

According to the PM’s Decision No. 27/2021/QD-TTg, the beneficiaries include organisations, units, enterprises, households, and individuals who directly lease land from the State under competent State agencies’ decisions or contracts and make rent payment annually.

The rent cut also covers those that are not entitled to land rent exemptions or reductions, as well as those who are benefiting from land rent reductions in line with other legal regulations on land and relevant rules.

The land rent they have to pay in 2021 will be slashed by 30 percent. Meanwhile, the reduction is not applied to the rent in previous years that hasn’t been paid or rent arrears.

To those who are entitled to the cut but have already paid the 2021 land rent, they will have the rent for the following period or year reduced. Those who don’t have a following period to pay land rent will have their excessive payment refunded in conformity with legal regulations on tax management and relevant rules.