Lam Dong Province proposes to exploit over 154 hectares of Pinus kesiya forest

Illustrative photo:SGGP
The area above occupied 4.8 percent of the whole area of Pinus kesiya forest in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong meeting the requirements of exploitation.At the beginning of 2022, Lam Dong Province required the forestry one-member limited companies in the locality to halt the exploitation of the Pinus kesiya forest in the period of 2021 – 2025.
The decision has caused difficulties for forestry companies, affecting their business activities, laborers’ jobs and processing plants have not maximized their capacities, causing waste.
Therefore, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province required the forestry companies to propose a suitable area of Pinus kesiya forest for exploitation in accordance with the demand for wood processing and refining which would not exceed 30 percent of the area meeting requirements for exploitation in 2022.