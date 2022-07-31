The program gave 10 VND1-million scholarships to exemplary students, eight VND2-million gift bags to families of war heroes, and 80 VND500,000 gift bags to near-poor households.
The Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital also offered free medical exams and medicine for 150 people in the commune.
Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said the publisher regularly holds such events. Through charity, it wishes to contribute and spread good values, empathy, and encouragement to students, war heroes and near-poor households in Da Nhim Commune.
Notably, SGGP Newspaper received support from the Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital and Dalat Pasteur Institute.
