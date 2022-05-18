Lam Dong investigates case of illegally chopped-down pine trees in Da Lat City

Specifically, the chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Lat City was assigned to direct its sub-units to verify, investigate and soon complete relevant documents to strictly handle the case.

A pine tree was sawed down.

Additionally, Da Lat City was required to direct the forest owner to rapidly do procedures for afforestation in the area in advance of June 10. Besides, it is important to review the responsibility of each agency, unit and individual to handle following the regulations before May 31.The Provincial Department of Public Security, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lam Dong and Lam Vien Forest Management Board are directly responsible for collaborating to verify, investigate, handle the case.It is calculated that the total damaged wood would reach 92.5 cubic meters.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong