Lam Dong approves list of 279 lakes, ponds not to be allowed to level

Golden Stream Lake is in the list of lakes, ponds not to be allowed to level.



Of which, there are 244 lakes, two lagoons and 33 hydroelectric reservoirs in the districts of Di Linh, Lam Ha, Duc Trong and Da Lat City.

Accordingly, the departments, agencies and localities are assigned to regularly monitor, review and perform maintenance, renovation and safety protection for lakes, ponds and lagoons that are not allowed to be leveled in the whole province; inspect, supervise, handle or report, propose to competent authorities for considering and handling violation cases of transgression, leveling, changing the current status, illegally performing mineral mining.Besides, relevant agencies and units in charge of directly managing and using lakes, ponds and lagoons are required to review, handle and protect lakes, ponds and lagoons; to prevent encroachment, leveling and changing the current status annually before December 31.

By Doan Kien-Translated by Huyen Huong