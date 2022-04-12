Labor market recovery, laborers’ average income increases

At the press conference

The General Statistics Office announced this at a press conference held this morning.

The average monthly income of employees in the first quarter of 2022 is VND6.4 million, an increase of VND1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of VND110,000 compared to the same period last year, said the General Statistics Office.

Though the unemployment rates and the proportion of people in working age who lack jobs are higher than in the same period last year, both decreased compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.



The number of employed people aged 15 and over was 50 million people, an increase of 962,600 people compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 132,200 people over the same period last year. In fact, the increase was mainly in urban areas and male workers with an increase of 850,200 people and 203,600 people respectively over the same period in 2021.

Of the total 50 million employed workers, 38.7 percent of them work in the service sector equivalent to 19.4 million people. It is followed by the number of workers in the industry and construction sector, accounting for 33.5 percent or equivalent to 16.8 million people. The agriculture, forestry, and fishery sector has seen the lowest proportion with 27.8 percent, equivalent to 13.9 million people.

The socioeconomic recovery and development program according to Resolution 11/NQ-CP with specific solutions, such as supporting workers to return to the labor market as well as employees working at enterprises made the labor market better in the first quarter of 2022, following the recovery achievements in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The number of underemployed people in working age in the first quarter of 2022 was about 1.3 million people, a decrease of 135,200 people compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 357,500 people over the same period last year.

The underemployment rate of workers in the first quarter of 2022 was 3.01 percent, down by 0.36 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and up 0.81 percentage points over the same period in 2021. The underemployment rate of working-age workers in urban areas is lower than in rural areas with 2.39 percent and 3.40 percent respectively.

The underemployment situation has returned to a commonly observed situation in our country with the trend that this rate in rural areas is usually higher than in urban areas. In three consecutive quarters, from the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021, the underemployment rate in urban areas is higher than in rural areas due to complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The average monthly income of male workers is 1.36 times higher than the average monthly income of female workers with VND7.3 million and VND5.4 million respectively. Furthermore, the average income of workers in urban areas is 1.43 times higher than in rural areas with VND7.9 million and VND5.5 million respectively.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong