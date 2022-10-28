Kien Giang Province receives 67 Vietnamese citizens returning home from Cambodia. (Photo: Quoc Binh)



According to information from the Cambodian side, on October 24, the functional forces of Preah Sihanouk Province discovered and rescued 65 Vietnamese people from K99 Group Company in Ward 4, Preah Sihanouk City, Preah Sihanouk Province while they raided the headquarters of the company for inspection. All the Vietnamese people entered or resided illegally and worked for the company.

In order to promptly support those people, the staff of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sihanoukville coordinated with the competent forces of Cambodia to collect information, make a list of victims and request the provincial functional forces to arrange temporary accommodation and meals for them.After that, the competent forces of Cambodia continued to rescue two more Vietnamese citizens.All of the rescued people are from the provinces and cities of Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Lao Cai, Lang Son, Dien Bien, Lang Son, Dien Bien, Tuyen Quang, Thanh Hoa, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Hai Phong, Binh Thuan, Dong Thap, Binh Thuan, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Ca Mau, Kien Giang and Ho Chi Minh City who were tricked to work illegally in Cambodia along with the promises of light work and high salary, scammed into illegal labor at fraudulent establishments in Cambodia that were owned by foreigners.From the beginning of 2022 until now, the border guard station at Ha Tien Border Gate has received more than 700 Vietnamese citizens returning home from Cambodia.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong