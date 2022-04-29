Kien Giang holds groundbreaking ceremony of President Ho Chi Minh’s statue

Delegates join a groundbreaking ceremony of President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Phu Quoc City.
The President Ho Chi Minh’s statue and the central square will be built in the area of 7.45- hectares of the area planned for construction of an urban, trade and service center, international passenger seaport, new administrative area of Phu Quoc City . This area is also an entertainment place for people on Phu Quoc Island and a destination to attract domestic and foreign tourists.The work will comprise of a 18-meter-tall body statue of President Ho Chi Minh made of bronze. A memorial space and ancillary works will be built in the area of 1,225 square meters with total investment of around VND353 billion (US$15.3 million) from the central and local budgets.
Attending in the ceremony were Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and former leaders and leaders of the Party, State and ministries.
A view of the heroic martyrs’ temple of Phu Quoc City
On the same day, an inauguration ceremony of the heroic martyrs’ temple of Phu Quoc City also took place. The 1,299- square meter project was invested VND40 billion (US$1.7 million) from donation of DONACOOP Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company and many other sponsors.