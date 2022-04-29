Kien Giang holds groundbreaking ceremony of President Ho Chi Minh’s statue

The work will comprise of a 18-meter-tall body statue of President Ho Chi Minh made of bronze. A memorial space and ancillary works will be built in the area of 1,225 square meters with total investment of around VND353 billion (US$15.3 million) from the central and local budgets.

A view of the heroic martyrs’ temple of Phu Quoc City

On the same day, an inauguration ceremony of the heroic martyrs’ temple of Phu Quoc City also took place. The 1,299- square meter project was invested VND40 billion (US$1.7 million) from donation of DONACOOP Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company and many other sponsors.

Attending in the ceremony were Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and former leaders and leaders of the Party, State and ministries.