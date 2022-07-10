Khanh Hoa revokes land of delayed beachfront park project

Nha Trang City



The provincial People’s Committee delegated Nha Trang City to ask the investor to provide records and documents for the handover of the land area and schedule the date and time of handing over the premises. If the company does not carry out the request on time, the People’s Committee of Nha Trang City will be allowed to apply the order and procedures revoking the land site

The project located on the most beautiful coastal street of Tran Phu in the center of Nha Trang City was rented and invested by Nha Trang Invest Park Co., Ltd. and Khanh Viet Corporation (KHATOCO) in 2012. The lease term on the land is until March, 2042.

As of the present, the investors have not yet completed Phu Dong Park project to hand over to the State units for management.





By Phu Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh