A police takes fingerprint of a student for the issuance of chip-based ID card



Ho Chi Minh City police said that all city dwellers will be issued chip-based citizen ID cards. Priority is given to students whose birth year is from 2004 to 2007 who have not yet made a chip-based citizen ID card with an electronic chip.

The issue of chip-based citizen ID cards is from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily at the administrative management team for social order and police of districts and Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City.

For those who do not have barcodes of citizen ID cards, people need to contact police officers in their ward/ commune where they register their permanent and temporary residence to get the electronic identification notice, then people should bring an electronic identification notice to the administrative management team for social order and disrict police for finishing chip-based citizen ID cards.

Those who already have had citizen ID cards barcodes just bring citizen ID barcodes to do chip-based citizen ID cards.

Additionally, police noted that for finishing electronic identity documents, people are required to have an official phone number, the original and a photocopy (for comparison) of documents (if any) such as social insurance, health insurance, driver's license, vehicle registration certificate to integrate into the system.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Dan Thuy