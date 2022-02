Japan-Vietnam relationship expected to more and more develop

In 2022, two nations will strive to pursue the dual target of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic and boosting economic growth. In order to recover the economy in the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase, it is necessary to learn from experiences from the fourth wave of Covid-19 to reaffirm the position and importance of Vietnam in the global economy.During the Japan visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh , the two nations’ enterprises co-signed 45 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on private sector investment cooperation with a total capital of US$10 billion. This shows that Japanese enterprises highly appreciated Vietnam’s economic potentialities and they also expected that both sides would achieve remarkable results in this new year based on the relationship and the mutual belief of the two nations.The Vietnamese labor market in Japan has also played an important role in the Japan-Vietnam relationship.The elite human resources of Vietnam have greatly contributed to the Japanese economy as the East Asian country’s population is aging fast. The number of Vietnamese employees in Japan has increased sharply recently, surpassing China to rank first in 2020 thanks to Japan’s policy of welcoming more skillful technical interns working in 14 fields from April 2019.Vietnamese workers have played a vital role in Japanese society. Japan will try its best to support Vietnamese people working and living in the rising sun country to contribute to the development of Japanese society.As Vietnam and Japan have established diplomatic relations since 1973 , the relationship between the two nations has been developed durably; and in 2023, Vietnam and Japan will mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic establishment. The excitement is getting stronger as both sides hope that the relationship would be more and more developed and promoted to a new chapter.2022 is considered to be a “stepping stone” to prepare for the great development in the relationship between the two countries. Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro hoped that the Vietnamese people, including Ho Chi Minh City residents, would contribute to promoting the relationship between Japan and Vietnam.