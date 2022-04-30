Japanese PM begins official visit to Vietnam

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (first row, centre) and his entourage arrive at the Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi(Photo: VNA)

The trip, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, is the first by Kishida Fumio to Vietnam since he took office in October last year. It is also a response to Chinh’s official visit to Japan in November 2021.

The visit aims to deepen Vietnam-Japan relations and promote the implementation of the outcomes of the Vietnamese PM’s 2021 trip to Japan.

It is expected to help strengthen the countries’ political trust and substantive cooperation in all fields as well as good relations between their senior leaders, meeting the interests and aspirations of the two nations' people.

Currently, Kishida is President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.

Vietnamplus