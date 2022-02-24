Japanese long-distance training vessels dock at Da Nang City's Tien Sa Port

Leaders of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Da Nang City, Command of Naval Region 3, the Command of Military Region 5, the Da Nang municipal Border Guard Command, Da Nang City's Military Command and representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense attended in the welcoming ceremony.



As for the Japanese side, there were Consul General of Japan in Da Nang Yakabe Yoshinori, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Da Nang Shimonishi Kyoshi, Lieutenant Colonel Hamamoto Michinori, Deputy Defense Attaché, Embassy Japan in Vietnam.



As scheduled, the Japanese delegation will have an online meeting with leaders of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City and Command of Naval Region 3.



Colonel II Masaaki, Commander of the training ship unit No.1 said that this visit aims to promote mutual understanding between the Vietnam People's Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the bilateral defense cooperation relations between Vietnam and Japan.



During this visit, relevant units and functional agencies of Da Nang City will collaborate with the Japanese side to conduct Covid-19 prevention and control works following the regulation.





There are some photos featuring a welcoming ceremony of Japanese long-distance training vessels this morning:

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong