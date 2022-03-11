Japanese Government helps build classroom, road, water supply

At the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, an aid contract signing ceremony took place within the framework of the Japanese Government's Grassroots Grant Program (GGP) for three projects yesterday.



The first project will help build new classrooms at Mong Tho Á Primary School in Kien Giang Province’s Chau Thanh District. The second and third projects will help build rural roads 4 in Tra Tan commune in Duc Linh District in Binh Thuan Province and build a domestic water supply system in Ea Yong Commune in Krong Pac District in Dak Lak Province.





By Thanh Hang - Translated by Anh Quan