Japan hopes to further bolster ties with Vietnam: Chief Cabinet Secretary

Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Matsuno Hirokazu (Photo: VNA)

"Vietnam is a partner to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific. We expect to further strengthen Japan-Vietnam relations and build personal trust between the leaders," Matsuno said at a press conference.

The four-day visit will start on November 22.

The two PMs also held talks in Glasgow early this month when they attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to closely cooperate for the sake of the development of the Vietnam-Japan relations and people’s interests, thereby contributing to common prosperity of the region and the world. They also agreed on prompt arrangement of visits by the countries’ high-ranking leaders.

Vietnamplus