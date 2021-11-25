  1. National

IUU fishing fight regulations popularised among fishermen in Bach Long Vi island

Coast guards and border guards in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 23 held a communication event to popularise regulations on the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing among fishermen in Bach Long Vi island.

 

IUU fishing fight regulations popularised among fishermen in Bach Long Vi island ảnh 1 Coast guards and border guards in Hai Phong popularise IUU fishing fight rules and present gifts to fishermen (Photo: VNA)
Currently, more than 300 fishing boats, mostly from central localities, are docking in Hai Phong to avoid bad weather.
The coast guard and border guard forces directly talked about IUU fishing fight rules to 950 crew members on 168 vessels, while delivering 200 leaflets and presenting 120 national flags, 25 life vests and 20 gifts to fishermen.
The activity aims to help fishermen understand the law, thus strictly abiding by the law while operating at sea and joining hands with authorities to work towards the removal of the “yellow card” imposed by the European Commission on Vietnamese fishery products.

