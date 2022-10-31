Investor dismantles works infringing on Phu Quoc marine protected area

The illegally-built bungalows in Phu Quoc marine protected area are voluntarily dismantled by the investor after a decision on compulsory enforcement. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, local authorities discovered that Mai Trung Dung, living in Phu Quoc City, had encroached on the sea with an area of 524 square meters, built eight bungalows, and two piers, according to the record of measuring and checking the location, area, and the existing condition made by the People's Committee of Ham Ninh Commune on November 27, 2019.



The People's Committee of Phu Quoc City and the People's Committee of Ham Ninh Commune had repeatedly propagated and persuaded the investor to voluntarily dismantle and relocate assets on the illegally-occupied waters.



However, the violator only dismantled and remedied the wrongful works in moderation. Therefore, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City established an enforcement committee to implement remedial measures against Mai Trung Dung.



On the waters in Ham Ninh Commune, besides eight bungalows and two piers built by Mai Trung Dung, 11 other bungalows need to be handled.



From August to now, the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province has established a special working group to handle organizations and individuals that violate the laws on forest protection, land management, and environmental resources in Phu Quoc City.



Up to now, Kien Giang Province and Phu Quoc City have handled hundreds of violations, recovered over 250 hectares of forest land, transferred to the police for criminal investigation, and handling of 11 cases. Of these, five accused in two cases were sentenced for deforestation.







By Quoc Binh – Translated by Da Nguyet