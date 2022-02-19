Investment capital for Thu Thiem-Long Thanh light railway allocated

The Ministry of Transport on February 18 has proposed the Prime Minister to allow the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to implement the construction project. Because the rail line will run through HCMC, the province and HCMC must come to an agreement before submitting the report to the Prime Minister in accordance with the Investment Law.



The Thu Thiem-Long Thanh light railway has a length of 38 kilometers, starting at the Thu Thiem station in Thu Duc City of HCMC, and ending at the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai. The project cost is estimated at more than VND40.5 trillion (US$1.77 billion). It will be built under the public-private partnership (PPP) format and expected to be completed by 2030.

The rail line is one of the important projects aiming at strengthening transport infrastructures to connect with Long Thanh Airport.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh