Int’l organizations upbeat on Vietnam’s development prospects: PM

The leader cited forecast by Standard Chartered, VinaCapital, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as saying Vietnam’s GDP will grow from 6.5 percent to 6.9 percent this year.

Vietnam has maintained macro-economic stability and major balances, and put inflation under control, creating an important foundation for rapid, sustainable socio-economic recovery and development, he emphasized.

Regarding tasks and solutions in the time ahead, the PM asked ministries and agencies to implement their set tasks and plans, and tackle both pending and emerging issues.

Priorities should be given to consolidating institutions, he said, urging ministries, agencies and localities to focus on socio-economic recovery and development, economic restructuring, growth model reform and improving the economy’s resilience, along with cultural development, environmental protection, national defense and security, external affairs, and the communication work.

Given the huge tasks ahead, the PM highlighted the role of heads of agencies, and the need to keep a close watch on the situation and set out feasible targets and solutions.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported at the meeting that the domestic monetary market has remained stable with credit growth of 9.42 percent. Budget collection in the first seven months of this year fulfilled 77.8 percent of the estimate and rose 18.1 percent.

The index of industrial production (IIP) expanded 8.8 percent during the seven-month period, and the rise was seen in 61 out of the 63 cities and provinces.

Export-import also increased 14.8 percent, with export up 16.1 percent and import up 13.6 percent, and a trade surplus of US$764 million.

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health said the country recorded more than 9 million cases between January and July, of which some 8.5 million have recovered. The death toll stood at nearly 11,000 or 0.1 percent of the caseload.

As of July 31, Vietnam administered more than 246 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, among the countries with the highest vaccination coverage worldwide as recognised by the World Health Organisation.

