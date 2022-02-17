Interests of nation, people must be on top position in law building: PM

At the meeting

Highlighting that institution is among three strategic breakthroughs defined at the 13th National Party Congress, he said that the Government has work hard in building laws and completing institutions with the amendment and supplement of several laws.

However, there are still shortcomings in institution, he said, asking ministries, sectors and localities to continue reviewing legal regulations to remove institutional bottlenecks.

At the meeting, participants gave their ideas on three bills – the revised inspection law, law on grassroots democracy implementation and revised petroleum law. They also considered proposals on the building of five other laws and the law and ordinance building programme towards 2030, and the adjustments of a similar programme for 2022.

PM Chinh underlined that the principle of law building is to tighten discipline and create favourable conditions for innovation, and place the interests of the nation and the people above all.

Laws related to economic issues must be devised towards the target of building an independent and self-reliant economy, ensuring major balances, he said, stressing that State management agencies should only perform the management role without interfering into businesses’ operations.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chinh asked relevant agencies to continue collecting ideas on the bills by organising conferences to gather opinions from experts and scientists as well as international experience, ensuring their quality and progress.

Communications agencies should help provide accurate, timely and comprehensive information to the public to strengthen social consensus in law building, he said.

At the meeting, PM Chinh directed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as relevant agencies to submit a detail report to the Government and the PM on visa policies for international tourists in Vietnam, striving to reopen the country’s tourism sector on March 15.

He assigned the Ministry of Health to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Education and Training on the reopening of schools in a safe and effective manner.

The Ministry of Health was requested to continue strengthening control over Covid-19 and speed up the Spring vaccination campaign, while promoting verification and licencing as well as use guidance of Covid-19 treatment drugs.

All of the policies and regulations should be made coherent from central to local levels with certain flexibility, he stressed.

