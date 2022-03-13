Young people participate in the launching ceremony of the Earth Hour Campaign 2022 in HCMC.

The event was kicked off at the HCMC Youth Culture House on March 13 with the participation of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie and more than 300 volunteers, together with 80,000 participants who joined the event online.



Earth Hour is a critical moment to unite people to reverse nature loss, said Marco Lambertini, Director General at WWF International.

The highlight event will be a ceremony marking the Earth Hour which will take place at Ho Chi Minh City Youth Culture House in the evening of March 26. Homes, businesses and organizations across the city will be switching off their lights for World Earth Hour for an hour from 8:30p.m. to urge action against climate change.

Launched by WWF, the Earth Hour program has since become the world’s biggest grassroots environmental movement where landmarks and communities switch off their lights simultaneously (8.30pm local time). Many cities all over the world will turn off their lights in response to the program. The lights-out event first started in Vietnam in 2009.

In-person Earth Hour Campaign 2022 returns to HCMC after two years of going online due to the complication of Covid-19 pandemic. Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie is an ambassador of the Earth Hour Campaign 2022. After the launching ceremony, thousands of youth participate in a bicycle parade supporting Earth Hour Campaign 2022.





By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh