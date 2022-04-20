Indian Lower House Speaker visits President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum

Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla visits President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum

This is the Speaker of the House of Representatives of India’s first visit to Vietnam after taking office. The three-day visit of Speaker of the Indian House of Representatives Om Birla has an important meaning, contributing to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The visit also strengthens cooperation with the National Assembly of Vietnam, successfully following the official visit to India in 2021 by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Mr. Om Birla visits President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Attending the ceremony were Chairman of National Assembly's External Relations Committee Vu Hai Ha, Vice Chairman Dinh Cong Sy, leaders of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Protocol under the National Assembly Office, the Ambassador and staff of the Embassy of the Republic of India in Vietnam.

In the afternoon of the same day, Speaker of the Indian House of Representatives Om Birla will meet General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Earlier, the Indian Speaker paid a courtesy visit to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, met Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan