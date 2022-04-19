Indian lower house speaker arrives in Hanoi, starting official visit to Vietnam

Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla and his entourage arrive in Hanoi at noon on April 19. (Photo: VNA)

Om Birla was greeted by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha and Vice Chairman Dinh Cong Sy at Noi Bai International Airport.

A welcoming ceremony for the Indian lower house speaker is scheduled to take place at the NA building on the same day’s afternoon.

The visit is made in the context that the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been growing strongly with high political trust and close relations between the two legislatures.

It is one of the major political events between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Indian Lok Sabha to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties (1972 – 2022).

It aims to further reinforce the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, maintains high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries and their legislative bodies, and implement bilateral cooperation activities within the agreement signed between the Vietnamese NA and the Indian Lok Sabha in September 2016.

