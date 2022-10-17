Increasing generation of domestic solid waste: Head of environment institute

Disposal of solid wastes is a stinging and widespread problem in both urban and rural areas



The Associate Professor made the statement at the seminar ‘Consultation on the draft national environmental protection plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050" recently held by the Vietnam Environment Administration and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The disposal of solid wastes is a stinging and widespread problem in both urban and rural areas. Of 92,000 tons generated daily, about 53,323 tons are produced by residents in urban areas per day while approximately 38,458 tons are produced by their peers in rural areas per day.

By 2050, the amount of daily-life solid waste will be about 95,721 tons per day. Of which, the amount of domestic solid waste in urban areas is 73,006 tons per day, accounting for 76 percent and it is about 22,715 tons per day in rural areas, accounting for 24 percent.

In related news, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, approximately 10 percent of medical wastewater has not been collected and treated.

Municipal solid waste collection and disposal is one of the major problems of an urban environment. In 2020, there are nearly 50,000 medical examination and treatment establishments nationwide, including 248 private hospitals and 21,048 private medical clinics. The average volume of medical wastewater is very huge, but about 10 percent has not still been collected and treated thoroughly.

By the end of 2017, of 543 hospitals, 478 facilities in the country will be well-functioned with medical wastewater treatment systems accounting for 88 percent while 54/543 hospitals have medical wastewater treatment systems that do not work well or do not work, accounting for 9.9 percent and 11/543 hospitals do not have a medical wastewater treatment system or are under construction, accounting for 2 percent.





