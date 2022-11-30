In 2023, Vietnam to welcome its 100 millionth citizen

With a scale of more than 99 million people, Vietnam currently has the fifteenth largest population in the world, the eighth in Asia, and the third in the ASEAN community.



Mr. Pham Vu Hoang also said that over the past decade, the Southeast Asian country has maintained the replacement fertility rate, or women give birth to 2.1 children and these children survive to the age of 15, any given woman will have replaced herself and her partner upon death.

Currently, the number of women of childbearing age in the country is nearly 25 million and will continue to increase to 26 million by 2030. This leads to an increase in the need for family planning with diverse requirements of means of transport, measures and quality improvement. Meanwhile, the provision of this family planning service in various regions is not the same.





By Quoc Lap – Translated by Dan Thuy