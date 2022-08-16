Implementation of public investment plan should consider efficiency carefully



Having listened to all reports and proposals from ministries, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai informed that the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period has been submitted by the Government to the National Assembly right at the first congress of the 15th National Assembly as regulated.

The National Assembly then approved that the total capital for the medium-term public investment plan for this period is VND2,870 trillion (US$122.6 billion), including the central state budget of VND1,500 trillion ($64.1 billion) and the local ones of VND1,370 trillion ($58.5 billion).

By now, the Government has handed in the allocation plan of these budgets to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly. The only amount left to be considered is the foreign capital of VND40 trillion ($1.7 billion), since the Government is cooperating with sponsors to develop suitable projects. When these projects are approved as regulated, the Government will deliver corresponding reports to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the Prime Minister will issue respective directions to urge related ministries, state agencies, central bodies, and local authorities to urgently assess and approve feasible projects to meet the required progress.

The medium-term public investment plan is carried out in 5 years. It is, therefore, necessary to carefully consider the efficiency and ration when implementing the projects in this plan based on the current situation, assigned goals, and real needs.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Huong Vuong