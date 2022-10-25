Immigration Department gives advice to foreign e-visa applicants

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The e-visa fee, US$25 as regulated by the Ministry of Finance, should be paid via the electronic payment gateway, the ministry said after a number of businesses and individuals published false information on some websites and social networks to increase the fee.



Since Vietnam shifted to the new normal on March 15, 2022, the country restored immigration policies, including e-visa granting, which had been suspended since early 2020 as part of Covid-19 prevention and control measures. Since then, the department granted 459,000 e-visas.



Currently, citizens from 80 countries can apply for Vietnam's e-visas as named in the Government’s Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP, dated May 25, 2020.



The department said it will propose the Ministry of Public Security coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to propose the Government expand the list of eligible countries.



The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution on piloting the issuance of e-visas for foreigners at its second session on November 22, 2016.



After the pilot scheme was put into place, starting February 1, 2017, the e-visa granting has been prescribed in the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, which took effect on July 1, 2020.



Foreigners can apply for e-visas without invitation or guaranteeing by an agency, organization or individual in Vietnam.



An e-visa is processed within three working days after the Immigration Department receives the completed application and full e-visa fee.



Currently, about 30 countries worldwide offer e-visas with different forms and conditions.

VNA