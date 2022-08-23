IAA international driver's license invalid in Vietnam

IAA international driver's license is invalid in Vietnam



Specifically, the International Automobile Association (IAA) license is issued by the New York-based International Automobile Association (IAA) and the International Driving Permit (IDP) is issued by the competent state agencies in other countries including administrative sections which have participated in the Road Traffic Convention of 1968 (referred to as the Park Convention) under a uniform form.

In addition, some individuals and organizations advertise on social networking sites about the IAA license exchange service to make the license valid in many countries around the world including Vietnam.

According to the provisions of Clauses 1, 2, Article 3 of Circular No. 29 of the Minister of Transport regulating the issuance and use of international driving permits (IDP) which are issued by a state agency in countries including administrative section party to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic to grant in a uniform form.

Thus, on the basis of the provisions of law, only IDPs issued by countries participating in the Convention according to a uniform form are valid in Vietnam, other types of international driving licenses including IAA will not be valid in the Southeast Asian country.

Recently, traffic wardens in Ho Chi Minh City have made a record of handling administrative violations because drivers can't produce their legal driving licenses.





By Chi Thach –Translated by Anh Quan