“I love my country” journey 2022 launched in Quang Ngai

Deputy Minister, Vice Chairwoman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hoang Thi Hanh (R) offers presents to disadvantaged people in Quang Ngai Province's Tra Bong District.

This year’s event themed “Youth’s journey to ethnic minorities” which will run from June 25 to the National Day (September 2) will be held in the provinces of Quang Ngai, Lai Chau, Soc Trang and Kon Tum.



The program has contributed to the Government’s National Target Program on socio-economic development for ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021-2030, and the action plan taken by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the first phase from 2022 to 2025.

At the ceremony, delegates visited and offered gifts worth more than VND3.2 billion (US$137,000) to ethnic groups, and kicked off the construction project of eight educational facilities valued at over VND4 billion in disadvantaged areas.

Inauguration of a youth's work in response to the "I love my country" journey Delegates presents gifts to the Youth Club of Tra Bong District.



By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh