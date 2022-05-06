Hydropower investors asked to install five more earthquake observation stations

The Upper Kon Tum Hydropower Project. (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Kon Tum Province, on May 6, issued a document on monitoring and handling earthquakes in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province.



Accordingly, Mr. Le Ngoc Tuan, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, requested departments to strengthen monitoring of earthquake aftershocks in the province; instruct people on measures to respond to earthquakes, as well as promptly provide information on the results of inspection and assessment of causes and effects of earthquakes by functional units to announce to the public, avoiding causing panic.



To quickly, accurately, and fully record earthquakes occurring in Kon Plong and surrounding areas to serve the monitoring of earthquake activity, as well as to operate safely hydropower plants, the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee asked the investors of two hydropower plants to immediately install five more earthquake observation stations. Specifically, Vinh Son - Song Hinh Hydropower Joint Stock Company - the investor of Upper Kon Tum Hydroelectricity – must urgently invest in and install three new earthquake observation stations besides three existing observation stations installed by the Institute of Geophysics; provide financial support for the operation of the network of earthquake monitoring stations in the area of Upper Kon Tum Hydropower Plant.



Dak Drinh Hydropower Joint Stock Company - the investor of Dak Rinh Hydroelectricity Plant – must urgently invest, install, and provide funding for the operation of two earthquake observation stations in the area of Dak Drinh Hydropower Plant to connect to the system of six earthquake observation stations in the area of Upper Kon Tum Hydropower Plant.



Previously, SGGP Online Newspaper reported that earthquakes had continuously occurred in Kon Plong District. From the beginning of the year to April 18, there were 53 earthquakes there, making local people panic and worry. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked local authorities to assess the cause and extent of the impact of earthquakes.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao