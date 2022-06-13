Huge fire engulfs French garment factory in Thua Thien - Hue

Firefighters in the province have mobilized many officers and soldiers with fire trucks to the scene to control the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Until 7:00 am, firefighters were still making effort to extinguish the fierce fire that occurred at Scavi Hue Company in Phong Dien Industrial Park.

Currently, many officers, soldiers, and fire trucks are dispatched to stop the fire from spreading; however, because this is a textile enterprise with many flammable materials, the fire is still burning.

Nguyen Dinh Bach, Chairman of Phong Dien District People's Committee, said that according to initial information, a fire suddenly broke out at Scavi Hue Company at 2:30 am this morning. Currently, local fire police forces are still trying to limit the spread of fire, so it is not possible to estimate the damage.

Scavi Hue Company is a subsidiary of Financière B'Lao Group (France), a FDI enterprise specializing in textiles, lingerie, swimwear, sportswear, and protective gear in Vietnam. This is a textile enterprise with the largest number of workers in Thua Thien - Hue presently.





By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan