Holidaymakers returning to Ho Chi Minh City after vacation

More vehicles travel on My Thuan Bridge (Photo: SGGP)

After April 30 and May 1, many people in the Mekong Delta provinces began to leave their hometowns for Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai to prepare for return to work.

From more than 5 pm on May 2, the National Highway through Vinh Long City in Vinh Long Province was filled with cars and motorbikes. Thousands of motorbikes, cars, and passenger cars were queuing in a long line moving quite slowly heading for Ho Chi Minh City whereas the opposite direction is clear.

At Dinh Khao ferry in Long Ho District in Vinh Long Province until more than 17:40, the traffic flowed smoothly although there were more vehicles compared to yesterday May 1.

Particularly, a large number of cars, trucks, passenger cars and container trucks flocked to the intersection of National Highway 30 through An Thai Trung junction in Cai Be District in Tien Giang Province for entry into the Trung Luong - My Thuan highway making traffic gridlock. On-duty traffic police officers in Tien Giang Province struggled to channel, and regulate traffic, to ensure safety in this area.

32-year-old Thach Sol living in Ke Sach District in Soc Trang Province said that on the afternoon of the same day, he took his wife and young children by motorbike to leave his hometown for Binh Duong Province to work as a worker. However, due to a large number of vehicles, it was quite difficult for him to cross the My Thuan Bridge to continue his journey.

Police officers work hard to ensure traffic to flow smoothly (Photo: SGGP) Truck driver Phan Thanh Tien carrying goods from Bac Lieu Province to Ho Chi Minh City moaned that this afternoon, the number of vehicles increased suddenly, especially motorbikes. In the area around Truong An roundabout in Vinh Long Province and An Thai Trung junction in Tien Giang Province, some people without awareness were driving their motorbikes carelessly causing the traffic worse. He advised people to be careful when passing through this area.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Dung, Head of the Traffic Police Department of Tien Giang Province, said that it is forecasted that this evening the number of vehicles will spike again because people have started to leave their hometowns for Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern provinces.

Currently, at hot spots, police forces have been arranged on duty 24/7 to separate traffic flows and regulate traffic to ensure safety. At more than 7pm, the traffic on the Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway and the National Highway 1 through Tien Giang Province still flowed smoothly.

By Quoc An – Translated by Anh Quan