Highways connecting Mekong Delta, Southeast region asked to be completed by 2030

Construction of the Bach Dang Bridge connecting Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces

Under the resolution, the region is required to achieve an annual average growth rate of 6.5-7 percent a year in the 2021-2030 period.



Accordingly, Can Tho City will be developed into a center of service, trade, health, education and training, science and technology, culture, tourism and modern processing industry.

Cities of My Tho, Tan An, Long Xuyen, Rach Gia, Ca Mau and Soc Trang will be built as centers for general professional development while Phu Quoc is expected to become an international center of service, high-quality ecological tourism, global sea tourism connecting with economic centers in the country and other nations.

The resolution will offer an investment to develop the An Giang border economic zone and issue preferential policies to develop Dong Thap border economic zone into a complex of industry, trade, services, tourism, urban areas and agroforestry and fisheries, and a center for economic exchange between countries in the sub-Mekong region.

The Prime Minister also asked the expressway systems linking the Southeast Region, seaport systems and international border gates, including the North-South Highway, HCMC-Soc Trang, Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Ha Tien-Rach Gia-bac Lieu, Hong Ngu-Tra Vinh to be completed by 2030; improvement of national highways and bridges; investment in coastal roads running through provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang; expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport; plan adjustment of Rach Gia and Ca Mau airports; and preparation for HCMC-Can Tho Railway project

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh