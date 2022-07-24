Hero of People's Armed Forces title awarded to Zone 5’s Civil Medicine Division

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second from right) awards title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces during the anti-American resistance war to the Civil Medicine Division of Zone 5 (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony was held on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The history of the founding and development of the Civil Medicine Division was associated with the difficult and arduous war against US imperialists after the Military and Civil Medicine Board was separated into two divisions: military medicine and civil medicine in 1962.

Speaking at the event, President Phuc expressed his profound gratitude to the generations of doctors and staff of the Civil Medicine Division who overcame difficulties and fierceness of the war to be present in all battlefields to take care of and treat the wounded soldiers and people.

He emphasized that, during the process of construction and growth, the Civil Medicine Division has made important contributions, especially in research and production of vaccines for disease prevention and control, drugs and equipment.

He affirmed that the "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" title is a testament to the recognition of the Party and State for particularly outstanding achievements made by generations of officers , doctors, and soldiers of the Civil Medicine Division during the resistance war against US imperialists.

The State leader also requested localities to pay special attention to officers, doctors and soldiers of the division.

Vietnamplus