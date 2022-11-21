Heavy rains inundate thousands of houses in Quy Nhon City

The authorities use ropes to rescue a man trapped at a flooded point in Ghenh Rang Ward, Quy Nhon City. (Photo: SGGP)
Many people cannot go home because many streets are flooded deeply under the water. (Photo: SGGP)
Many places in Ghenh Rang Ward are flooded from 1m to nearly 2m under the water. (Photo: SGGP)
People take children to a higher place for safety. (Photo: SGGP)
Some people use a cano to help others to a safe place. (Photo: SGGP)
A man stuck at a flooded point in Han Mac Tu Street. (Photo: SGGP)
The garage of a household is flooded. (Photo: SGGP)
It is estimated that hundreds of houses are deeply flooded, many roads are completely isolated, people's property and vehicles are greatly damaged. (Photo: SGGP)
Ghenh Rang Ward is mobilizing militias, police, border guards, the army, along with local people and young people to support the flooded houses. (Photo: SGGP)
The situation of heavy flooding in Ghenh Rang Ward has occurred over the past three years, but the government has not yet had an effective solution to overcome this situation. (Photo: SGGP)
A man wades through the flooded point more than 1m deep to save the property in the house. (Photo: SGGP)
The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on November 20 continued to give warnings of heavy rains to torrential rains on a wide range in the South, South-Central Coast, and Central Highlands due to the influence of a trough of low pressure that may develop into a low-pressure area from the waters of South East Sea to the mainland.
It is forecast that these regions will continue to experience heavy and torrential rains, but the highest precipitation is only 200mm on November 21. From the night on November 22 to November 23, the rainfall in these regions tends to decrease and moves to North Central Coast.
In addition, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from November 23 to 29, there will be high tides along the Southern coast. The highest tide at Vung Tau station may reach 4.25m-4.35m. High tides will possibly cause flooding in low-lying areas, riverside areas, and areas outside the embankment.
