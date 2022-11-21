Heavy rains inundate thousands of houses in Quy Nhon City

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on November 20 continued to give warnings of heavy rains to torrential rains on a wide range in the South, South-Central Coast, and Central Highlands due to the influence of a trough of low pressure that may develop into a low-pressure area from the waters of South East Sea to the mainland.



It is forecast that these regions will continue to experience heavy and torrential rains, but the highest precipitation is only 200mm on November 21. From the night on November 22 to November 23, the rainfall in these regions tends to decrease and moves to North Central Coast.



In addition, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from November 23 to 29, there will be high tides along the Southern coast. The highest tide at Vung Tau station may reach 4.25m-4.35m. High tides will possibly cause flooding in low-lying areas, riverside areas, and areas outside the embankment.