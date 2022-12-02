Heavy rains cause traffic congestion on National Highway 1A in Thua Thien - Hue

On the afternoon of December 2, Mr. Dang Van Hoa, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Thua Thien - Hue Province, said that from the morning of December 2, moderate to heavy rain occurred in the province. In Phu Loc District alone, there were heavy and torrential rains, especially in the area of Bach Ma Mountain, it rained heavily with rainfall of 80mm from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the same day.



National Highway 1A, the section through Loc Tri Commune, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien - Hue Province, is flooded on December 2. (Photo: SGGP) Heavy rains plus water from the upstream of Bach Ma National Park flowed downstream quickly, causing flooding on National Highway 1A, the section through Loc Tri Commune, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien - Hue Province, making it difficult for people and vehicles to participate in traffic.



Flooding causes traffic jam on National Highway 1A on December 2. (Photo: SGGP) Especially, at Km867 of National Highway 1A, the section through Loc Tri Commune was flooded deeply for about 200 meters, so the Phu Loc Traffic Police Station and the Traffic Police Department of Thua Thien - Hue Province had to gather forces to stay at the flooded points for traffic divergence, warning, and guiding to ensure that people pass through this area safely.



National Highway 1A, the section through Loc Tri Commune, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien - Hue Province, is flooded on December 2. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Mr. Hoa, due to the influence of heavy rain, many roads and some low-lying residential areas in Phu Loc District were locally flooded. There is a risk of flash floods in mountainous areas and landslides on steep hillslopes and along rivers and streams. In case heavy rain continues to prolong, this road will be inundated deeply, and traffic on National Highway 1A will have to temporarily stop passing through Loc Tri Commune.According to Mr. Hoa, due to the influence of heavy rain, many roads and some low-lying residential areas in Phu Loc District were locally flooded. There is a risk of flash floods in mountainous areas and landslides on steep hillslopes and along rivers and streams.



Flooding causes traffic jam on National Highway 1A on December 2. (Photo: SGGP)



Heavy rains cause flash floods in mountainous areas and landslides on steep hillslopes and along rivers and streams, and there is a high risk of flooding in urban and low-lying areas.



Previously, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Thua Thien - Hue Province issued warnings against cold air, strong winds at sea, and heavy rains on a large scale.



Accordingly, it requested localities to inspect and review plans to evacuate people in high risk areas of flash floods, landslides, and flooding to proactively evacuate people in case of emergency, as well as actively implement measures to prevent frigid weather to ensure safety for people and livestock, especially in high mountainous areas. On the same day, according to the Hydro-meteorological Center of Thua Thien - Hue Province, it is forecasted that the province will continue to have moderate to heavy rains in the coming days, with some places experiencing torrential rains. The total average rainfall is 30-50mm and over 70mm in some places. The current soil moisture has reached or nearly reached saturation, from 85 percent to 95 percent.Heavy rains cause flash floods in mountainous areas and landslides on steep hillslopes and along rivers and streams, and there is a high risk of flooding in urban and low-lying areas.Previously, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Thua Thien - Hue Province issued warnings against cold air, strong winds at sea, and heavy rains on a large scale.Accordingly, it requested localities to inspect and review plans to evacuate people in high risk areas of flash floods, landslides, and flooding to proactively evacuate people in case of emergency, as well as actively implement measures to prevent frigid weather to ensure safety for people and livestock, especially in high mountainous areas.

In related news, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Hong Son, Captain of Traffic Police Team No.2 under the Quang Nam Province Police, on December 2, said that a landslide occurred on the Ho Chi Minh Highway, the section through Lao Du Village in Phuoc Xuan Commune of Phuoc Son District, causing traffic jams.



The landslide happened at noon on the same day at Km 1364+00 in Phuoc Xuan Commune. At the time of the landslide, lots of large rock debris rolled onto the road surface, damaging the positive talus. Fortunately, there were no accidents for traffic participants.

A landslide occurred on the Ho Chi Minh Highway, the section through Lao Du Village in Phuoc Xuan Commune of Phuoc Son District, causing traffic jams. (Photo: SGGP)



Received the news, the Office of Road Traffic Management III.1 directed Quang Nam - Da Nang Road Management and Construction Joint Stock Company to dispatch excavators and dozens of workers to the scene.



About 90 minutes later, one lane at the landslide site was cleared. The Road Traffic Management Office III.1 directed the maintenance unit to continue speeding up the progress of landslide debris clearing, ensuring smooth traffic on the route. The part of the positive talus continued to erode, and nearly 1,000 cubic meters of rock debris covered the road surface, causing traffic congestion.Received the news, the Office of Road Traffic Management III.1 directed Quang Nam - Da Nang Road Management and Construction Joint Stock Company to dispatch excavators and dozens of workers to the scene.About 90 minutes later, one lane at the landslide site was cleared. The Road Traffic Management Office III.1 directed the maintenance unit to continue speeding up the progress of landslide debris clearing, ensuring smooth traffic on the route.

By Van Thang, Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Gia Bao