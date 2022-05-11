Heavy rain, one person killed, 8 houses collapsed in Lang Son Province

Illustrative photo



The Vietnam Natural Disaster Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said that on May 10, heavy rain occurred in Lang Son Province, killing one person in Khau Bao village in Bac Son District. Moreover, eight houses were collapsed, 1,507ha of rice and crops were flooded, and 13 power poles brought down.

On the same day, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued an official dispatch requesting localities in the northern mountainous region to review residential locations which are vulnerable to accidents due to rain. flood. According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, floods in the North will continue on May 11.

A leader of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh yesterday said that in the first days of May, continuous heavy rain in the area flooded thousands of hectares of crops, causing damages worth billions of Vietnam dong.

Especially, the prolonged rain on May 4 flooded an area of more than 2,500ha of rice and many crops in the area of Trang Bang town. On the next day, rainwater in combination with the amount of water from areas with high terrains such as Tan Chau and Tan Bien districts submerged more than 1,200 hectares of newly planted crops in Phuoc Chi, Gia Binh, and Phuoc communes. Heavy rains also damaged the road surface and trees got uprooted in some of the aforementioned areas.

From the beginning of 2022 until now, there have been many unusual spots of rain in Tay Ninh Province, especially the rains in early May right at the time when people were planting summer-autumn crops, causing a lot of damage.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan