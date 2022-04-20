HCMC’s VCFA supports hundreds of billions of VND to help poor people

The new executive board for the 2022 – 2027 tenure of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA)'s chapter in HCMC

The announcement was made at the third congress of the chapter to elect a new executive board for the 2022 – 2027 tenure which was held on April 19.



The new executive board headed by Mr. Phung Cong Dung, Chairman of the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, consists of 51 members including journalist Pham Hoai Nam of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA)'s chapter in HCMC carried out many charitable activities, such as providing free medical check-ups and offering gifts to poor people living in the border areas between the two countries and the Ocean lake in Cambodia during the 2016-2021 tenure.

In the new tenure, the chapter is expected to further deepen relationships, traditional solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh