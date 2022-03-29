HCMC’s Standing Vice Chairman Le Hoa Binh passes away due to traffic accident

The scene of a tire blowout accident on Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway

The tire of the official car carrying the Standing Deputy Chairman suddenly blew out at section km21+700 on the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong expressway heading to Tien Giang Province at 7:20 a.m. this morning on his way to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge.

Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh unfortunately passed away at age of 52 due to traffic accident.



The Municipal People’s Committee directed the city’s relevant agencies to collaborate with the functional units of Long An Province to investigate the cause of the accident; and the Standing People's Committee of HCMC assigned the personnel to temporarily handle the current works of Mr. Le Hoa Binh.

Although the doctors of Long An General Hospital and Cho Ray Hospital tried their best to save his life, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh unfortunately passed away at age of 52.The Office of the Municipal People’s Committee will release official information about the funeral ceremony of Standing Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Le Hoa Binh later.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong