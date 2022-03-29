The scene of a tire blowout accident on Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway this morning



According to the initial information, the traffic accident had happened at section km21+700 on the Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway through Ben Luc District’s Thanh Duc Commune of Long An Province. Blown tire caused the car to flip over on the road surface.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee was hospitalized with serious injury and two other people including the driver also were injured.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong