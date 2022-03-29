  1. National

HCMC's Standing Deputy Chairman in critical condition after traffic accident

The Public Security Department of Long An Province is examining the scene of a tire blowout accident on Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway this morning involving a seven-seater car carrying Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh on the way heading to Ben Tre Province to attend a groundbreaking ceremony of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge. 
According to the initial information, the traffic accident had happened at section km21+700 on the Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway through Ben Luc District’s Thanh Duc Commune of Long An Province. Blown tire caused the car to flip over on the road surface. 
Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee was hospitalized with serious injury and two other people including the driver also were injured. 

